Siemens ‘ingenuity Tour’  in Covai for 4 days

Coimbatore : Siemens’ ‘Ingenuity Tour’, launched recently to showcase technology solutions for SMEs, will be stationed in the city for four days from July 26.



The MSME sector, a major growth indicator for economic development in Coimbatore, with a strong SME base and investment. It is going through reformation after being recognised as one of the significant contributors with elevated level of manufacturing performance and agility that is key to ‘Make in India’.



The Siemens Ingenuity Tour will demonstrate a comprehensive array of innovative products, solutions and services covering Electrification, Automation and Digitalization, as well as Customised Financing Solutions for the manufacturing segment, a company release said today.

The purpose of the tour is to engage, address challenges and raise awareness about the technology solutions Siemens has to offer for key industries in India—Automotive, Food & Beverages, Packaging, Machine Tools Capital Goods, Power, Pharma, Cement, Minerals and Metals.

The road show is mobilised by an ‘Ingenuity Truck’ which will cover over 23 States and 120 cities across India over a period of two years.



On display is a comprehensive array of latest products covering Electrification, Automation and Digitalization from the fields of industry Software, Automation, Power Distribution, Drive Technology, Digital & Cloud services, Industrial Training as well as customised Financing solutions.



The tour is targeted at various industry verticals and demonstrates the competitive advantage that can be gained by adopting innovative technologies and solutions, the release said.

The need of the hour for SMEs is to take the lead in adopting new technologies and make it an integral part of their business strategies. Those that are successful in understanding the power of digitalization and harnessing it across their businesses will lead this new wave of growth, it is pointed out.