05 Sep 2018, Edition - 1149, Wednesday

SIMA’s 12th CEO conference on Sept seven here

Covai Post Network

September 5, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : The 12th CEOs conference of Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) will be held on September 7 (seven) here.

The main theme of the “SIMA Texpin 2018,” coinciding with 59th Annual General Body meeting is “Breakthrough to Excellence”

Former Chairman of Murugappa Group, A Vellayan is the chief guest of the conference, with sub-themes “Spectrum of Opportunities” and “Next generation Leadership.

The Conference would focus on dealing with turbulent times caused by both the internal and external factors, converting the challenges into opportunities, weaknesses into strengths, creating a culture of innovation, loyalty and gaining competitive advantage and thereby foster the growth of the business, excel in performance and exceed the vision.

It would also dwell upon the need and strategies for developing next generation leadership (YoungCEOs).

