Coimbatore : District Collector K Rajamani today assured FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) of providing a single window clearance system for women entrepreneurs in any sector, particularly industry and banking.

Responding to the remarks made by FLO National President, Harjinder Kaur Talwar that FLO will provide an array of investment opportunities for women in the district, Rajamani said that the women can approach the administration for solving any grievances and interact with him to solve the problems faced by them.

Being an industrial hub of textile, engineering and manufacturing, there were tremendous opportunities for new investments in Coimbatore, he said and pointed out that the administration was expediting the process of expanding the Airport by acquiring 600 acres of land. Expected to be ready in a year, this would increase air connectivity and open new business vistas.

Similarly, a survey was underway for Metro rail service, which once completed, will give further boost for industrial activities and increased investments.

As part of women empowerment, the administration was supporting Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) by extending financial support of about Rs.300 crore per year, he said

In her address to an event on investment opportunities for women in Coimbatore, Harjinder Kaur said that FLO had already discussed the business opportunities with China and Japan, which will bear fruit soon.

Likewise, she will take a delegation to Thailand soon to explore business opportunities in that country.

She said that the 2nd Governing Body Meeting of FLO will be held here tomorrow.