Siruthuli adds one more feather to its cap with planting 30,000 saplings at railway land

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In its journey towards making “Kovai Clean and Green” Siruthuli has added one more feather to its cap with the inauguration of a plantation of 30,000 trees in the Southern Railway land in Ondipudur in the city.

This adds more value to Coimbatore due to its location in the heart of the city acting as the lungs of the ever growing city.

The plantation of 30,000 saplings started in the right earnest today morning at the designated hour with the first sapling being planted by U.SubbaRao, Divisional Regional Manager, Salem Division and A.Annadurai, Additional Divisional Railway Manager.

The organisation behind the green initiative “Hope of Home”, “Rotary Smart City” &“Spark Round Table 323“who had been the source of

strength with their sponsorship and a strong backing in conservation of the environment by creating this micro forest in the middle of a concrete jungle.

Vanitha Mohan, Siruthuli Managing trustee and apex members of Siruthuli were present and eagerly participated in the plantation, duly adhering to all Covid Safety protocols.

The plantation is done as per the Miyawaki method with native trees endemic to the Western Ghats that will soon become a micro forest in the heart of the city and become home to many birds and smaller reptiles generating the much needed oxygen for the citizens of Coimbatore.

The Hall mark of the plantation is that, the sewage flowing in the stream would be treated using natural remediation methods through

constructed wetland. Where the waste water quality will be improved using plants and other biological means keeping in view our ideology of conserving water by reducing-reuse-recycle.