Siruvani dam water level drops to 40.80 feet

The water level of the Siruvani dam in Coimbatore has dropped to 40.80 feet due to lack of rain. The water from Siruvani dam is considered to be the main source of water for the people of Coimbatore. The Siruvani dam supplies drinking water to 36 wards and hundreds of roadside villages that come under the Corporation of Coimbatore. The dam is 49.53 feet high and 878.5 meters above sea level and with a water capacity of 650 million cubic feet.

The water level of the dam has risen to 45 feet due to heavy rains in the past few days. Meanwhile, the water level of the dam has dropped to 40.80 feet due to the lack of rain, at present. Due to this 97 MLD (millions of liter per day) of water was taken from the dam on behalf of the Corporation and now only, 88 MLD of water is taken for drinking.