Six held for attempting to sell tiger skin

Six men were held by the forest department on Tuesday for attempting to tell tiger skin at Vettaikaranpudhur, near the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

The accused were identified as M Pravin of Anamalai, P Manikandan and M Sabarisankar of Odayakulam, and D Mayilsamy of Sethumadai and his sons, M Udaykumar and M Rameshkumar.

Based on a tip-off, forest department officials checked a car and found the dead animal’s skin.

It emerged that Mayilsamy had stolen the tiger skin from his employer Prasanth, of Vettaikaranpudur, when he was working as a domestic help, 15 years ago. Mayilsamy was also arrested along with the rest and remanded to judicial custody.