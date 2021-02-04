  • Download mobile app
04 Feb 2021, Edition - 2032, Thursday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra, will always remain part of state: Ajit Pawar
  • Farmers told to vacate Ghazipur protest site connecting Ghaziabad to Delhi
  • Delhi Police chief appreciates way the force handled violence during farmers’ tractor parade
Travel

Coimbatore

Six held for attempting to sell tiger skin

Covai Post Network

February 4, 2021

Share

Six men were held by the forest department on Tuesday for attempting to tell tiger skin at Vettaikaranpudhur, near the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

The accused were identified as M Pravin of Anamalai, P Manikandan and M Sabarisankar of Odayakulam, and D Mayilsamy of Sethumadai and his sons, M Udaykumar and M Rameshkumar.
Based on a tip-off, forest department officials checked a car and found the dead animal’s skin.

It emerged that Mayilsamy had stolen the tiger skin from his employer Prasanth, of Vettaikaranpudur, when he was working as a domestic help, 15 years ago. Mayilsamy was also arrested along with the rest and remanded to judicial custody.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿