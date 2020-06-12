Six new Covid19 cases in Covai 

Covai Post Network

Six fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Coimbatore today.

While five cases were indigenous and another one imported, according to the medical bulletin issued today.

Of the 170 active cases, 148 have been discharged and 20 are undergoing treatment (with two death), it said.

Meanwhile, all the passengers arrived from SIngapore two days ago by Vande Bharath Mission flight, in the city tested negative.

Of the 176 passengers, 114 were men, 58 women, three children and an infant, from different parts of Tamil Nadu.