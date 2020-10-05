Six toilet block inaugurated at Devanampalayam Siva temple in Pollachi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of Lion World service week, the Lions Club of Hill City opened for public six toilet blocks at Devanampalayam Siva temple in Pollachi in the district yesterday.

The block, constructed at a cost of Rs.7.5 lakh, was sponsored by Lion. Kuttan and Dr .V Srinivasagiri, Senthilvantan and Pannerselvam and was inaugurated by Lion district 324B5 Governor Dharmaraj.

Lions Rajan, Shanmugam, Hill city president. Valliyammal and secretary Saravanaraja, Priyagiri District chairman and Governor project T.Srinivasan were present at the event from October 4 to 8.

The event was coordinated by lion S Prabhakaran.

Ready made garments, like lungi, nighties and saris worth Rs.60,000 were distributed to 70 tribals at Anaikatti by Hill City club in the evening.