Sloth bear enters kitchen, attacks woman in Coonoor

Udhagamandalam: A 50-year old woman was injured seriously when a sloth bear, hiding in her kitchen at Arukuchi village near Coonoor, attacked her this morning.

Kalaiselvi noticed the bear sleeping in the kitchen and raised an alarm. The bear immediately pounced on her and the melee lasting over five minutes, inflicted injuries on her leg, abdomen and hands, police said.

Hearing the screams, her husband and neighbours rushed to the spot and managed to drive the bear away. It is said to have escaped into the forest area nearby.

Kalaiselvi has been admitted to the Govenrment Hospital here.

Villagers have demanded action from the forest department to prevent the straying of wild animals into their habitat.