  • Targeting doubling of farmers’ income in five years: PM Modi
  • India is the most preferred destination for investment: PM Modi
  • India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world: PM Modi
  • Ready to work with India to promote bilateral relations: China
  • IRCTC case: ED issues notice to Tejaswi Yadav to join the probe on 13th November
  • Chennai Rain: Power cut in water logged areas
  • Sensex hits a record at 33,692.58, Nifty at new peak of 10,461.70 in opening trade
  • Chennai Rains: More than 200 mm of rain recorded in Chennai in last three days
  • Considering to designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism: White House
  • New York attacker was ‘soldier’ of ISIS
Coimbatore

Sloth bear enters kitchen, attacks woman in Coonoor

Covai Post Network
November 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Udhagamandalam: A 50-year old woman was injured seriously when a sloth bear, hiding in her kitchen at Arukuchi village near Coonoor, attacked her this morning.

Kalaiselvi noticed the bear sleeping in the kitchen and raised an alarm. The bear immediately pounced on her and the melee lasting over five minutes, inflicted injuries on her leg, abdomen and hands, police said.

Hearing the screams, her husband and neighbours rushed to the spot and managed to drive the bear away. It is said to have escaped into the forest area nearby.

Kalaiselvi has been admitted to the Govenrment Hospital here.

Villagers have demanded action from the forest department to prevent the straying of wild animals into their habitat.

