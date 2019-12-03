Solatium increased to Rs.10 lakh, concrete houses to be built: TN CM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K Palanisamy Tuesday announced an additional rs.six lakh over Rs.four lakh already announced as solatium to the families of 17 persons, who were buried alive Monday in the wall and house collapse in Nadur village in the district.

The government had already announced Rs.four lakh from disaster fund and additional Rs six lakh will be provided from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, totalling Rs.10 lakh as solatium, Palanisamy told reporters, after visiting the spot Tuesday evening.

The government has already issued order to provide jobs to the next of the kin of deceased according to merit, he said.

Besides, houses will be constructed on government expenses, he said adding that since the houses in the surroundings were also tile-roofed and not safe, concrete houses will be built in its place.

Not only that the Government has already decided to make Tamil Nadu as slum-free state and concrete houses are to be constructed to those living in low lying areas, river banks and living in unsafe conditions, he said.

Palanisamy, along with Deputy Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam, Local Administration minister, S P Velumani and MPs and MLAs met the bereaved families and expressed deep condolence, terming the incident as most painful.

Palanisamy said that the land owner, Sivasubramaniam was arrested and produced before the court.

When asked about the cases against the land owner, he said that cases have already been registered and action will be taken according to law based on proper inquiry and report.

When repeatedly asked whether there will be case under ‘untouchability’ Chief minister said that cases will be booked on sections under law.

When pointed out about DMK president, M K Stalin’s remarks that the district administration failed to remove the wall despite complaints, Palanisamy said that Stalin is used to always speak like that. Even media and general public knew that. He politicises each and every issue, the CM said.

The wall collapsed due to heavy rains and where is the Government involved in it, Palanisamy said.