Some spreading unnecessary information about NPR, no need to fear: CM

Coimbatore, Feb 24 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K Palanisamy Monday reiterated that there was no cause for fear for the persons belonging to minority community due to the CAA, as some were creating

unnecessary fear about the NPR.

Talking to reporters at the City Airport,. Palanisamy said that the government has made it stand very clear on the fear being expressed by a section of minorities. Some are unnecessarily trying to create fear among Muslim community about NPR, and wanted to blame the Government by spreading false information, he said adding that no minority will be affected due to CAA or NPR in Tamil Nadu.

He said that NCR and NPR were taken once in 10 years and it was DMK which started NPR in Tamil Nadu in 2011.

Palanisamy attributed the increasing debts to the spending on various development works and joined issue with DMK President, M K Stalin who had said there was very lesser debts during the party regime.

He said that the prices for essential commodities during the AIADMK regime were much more higher than it were during DMK period and accordingly the debt on the exchequer had also increased. Has the DMK released a white paper on Rs.one lakh crore debt, he asked and said that the present government was paying interest to the debts created by DMK.

The chief minister came down heavily on DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi on his recent comments on media, Dalits and also on temples and priests. Stating that the birthday of former chief minister, J Jayalalithaa has been announced as Girl Child Protection day, he said that according to National Crime Record Bureau, Chennai and Coimbatore were considered as the most safest cities and women can walk freely without any fear during the

nights as CCTVs were installed across the cities.