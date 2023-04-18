Sony announces new on-ear wireless headphones WH-CH520 with 50 hours battery life

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore, 18th April, 2023: Sony India today announced the launch of WH-CH520 headphones, designed for listeners to enjoy music the way the artist intended with high-quality audio in a compact form factor. The on-ear wireless headphones provide up to 50 hours battery life with all day comfort and enhanced call performance to meet the demands of your day. It also features Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to produce high-quality sound exactly as the artist intended as well as multipoint connection for easy connectivity between devices.

1. With up to 50-hour battery life and quick charging, you’ll have enough power for multi-day road trips and long festival weekends

The WH-CH520 boasts a great battery life compared to previous models so listeners can immerse themselves in more of their music for a longer duration. It has a battery life of up to 35 hours with Noise Cancelling and 50 hours without Noise Cancelling with quick charging. A 3-minute charge would give up to 1 hour of playback.

2. Multipoint connection allows you to quickly switch between two devices at once

WH-CH520 features a Multipoint connection which allows you to quickly switch between two devices at once. It comes with easy button operation and can be controlled with your voice. Since the connection is easy with Swift Pair and Fast pair, these headphones are ideal for everyday use.

3. Great sound quality customizable to your music preference with EQ Custom on the Sony|Headphones Connect App

Whether you’re listening to electrifying pop or bassy rap, the WH-CH520 allow you to tailor your sound using the equaliser in the Sony | Headphones Connect app. You can choose from a variety of settings to match sound quality with the music genre you’re listening to or even create and save your own settings.

4. Boost the quality of compressed music files and enjoy streaming music with high-quality sound through DSEE

Further learning from its predecessor models, consumers can enjoy DSEE Ultimate for upscaling their music in WH-CH520 whether it is Wi-Fi® streamed or downloaded. Now listeners can also enjoy DSEE Ultimate with wireless headphones.

5. Designed to be lightweight and comfortable for all-day use

The on-ear headphones feature an adjustable headband with padding, soft earpads and lightweight design so you can find the perfect fit and stay comfortable for longer.

6. Crystal clear hands-free calling with built-in mic

Improved technology features on the WH-CH520 mean you can enjoy even better call quality. Beamforming microphones with Precise Voice Pickup technology are smartly positioned to pick up your voice more clearly and accurately in a range of environments. A newly developed wind noise reduction structure around the microphones reduces background noise for you, keeping conversations and music clear and uninterrupted. Whether you’re joining an online class or a work meeting, the WH-CH520 also provides easy hands-free calling and great call quality.

7. Find your headphones easily with Fast Pair

The WH-CH520 headphones support’s Fast Pair feature, giving you the edge to connect the headphones with your Android device on the go.

8. Connect to your PC easily with Swift Pair

The Swift Pair also makes it quick and easy to pair your headphones with your Windows 10 computer via Bluetooth®.

9. 360 Reality Audio compatible so you can fully immerse yourself in sound all around you

The WH-CH520 allows playback of 360 Reality Audio tracks, personalized to the specific shape & size of the user’s ears. With 360 Reality Audio, you can bring the experience of a music concert as if you are experiencing it live

10. Swivel design for compact and easy carrying

The Swivel design allows you to carry your world with you while moving. The headphone is designed to ensure it fits well with things and is compact for easy handling.

Price and Availability:

The WH-CH520 will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from 11th April 2023 onwards.