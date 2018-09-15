  • Download mobile app

15 Sep 2018

Southern railway to operate joy rides between Ooty and Ketti

Covai Post Network

September 15, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Southern Railway will be operating round trip Udagamandalam-Ketti-Udagamandalam as part of Paryatan Parv 2018 on Sunday and September 23.

The special train will have seating capacity of 80 seats in First class and 40

in second class totalling 120 seats, with four trips consisting of three coaches.

First Round trip service will start from Udagamandalam at 10.00 Am tomorrow

and Sept 23 and will arrive at Lovedale at 10.11 and depart at 10.13 Am.

The train will reach Ketti at 10.30 AM and return from Ketti at 11.00 to reach Udagamandalam at 11.30 Am. This service will halt at Ketti for 30 minutes to enjoy the beauty of Ketti station.

Second Round trip service will start from Udagamandalam at 2.30 PM and will arrive Lovedale at 2.41 and  depart 2143 and  reach Ketti at 3.00 PM. The return journey will start from Ketti at 15.30 PM and reach Udagamandalam at 16.00 hrs with a halt at Ketti for 30 minutes to enjoy the beauty of Ketti station.

