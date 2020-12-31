SP Velumani inaugurates virtual classroom

Covai Post Network

Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme SP Velumani inaugurated a virtual classroom at the Sencheri government school.

Later, he said:

The launch of a virtual class at this school is a special event. This has paved the way for students in government schools to study with the help of higher-end technology.

Subject-based videos and lessons are uploaded and displayed on the device. In science, all subjects such as the organs of the human body, the structure of plant and animal cells, and parts of the human brain are designed to give students the impression of seeing these from close quarters. This makes the curriculum easy for students to understand, said the Minister.