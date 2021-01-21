Special facility for pedestrians to walk on Crosscut Road

Covai Post Network





Under the Smart City project, various pools in Coimbatore, including the Ukkadam one, have been rehabilitated and various facilities including pedestrian walking and modern seating have been established.

It was decided to set up a separate path for cycling along the main roads of the city, to set up sidewalks for people to walk on and to make special facilities.

In November 2019, on the basis of a test, special facilities were made. The road was painted in many colors so that motorists could be careful at the intersections.

This is what is currently being done on the Crosscut Road with the road being painted in bright colors.

An official of the corporation said that the project is to be implemented in 26 places like Periyakadai Veedi, Rajaveedi, Vadavalli, Thudiyalur and Saibaba Colony.