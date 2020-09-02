Special officer, Coimbatore, inspects ongoing projects under Smart City

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The City Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer P. Kumaravel Pandian today reviewed various ongoing projects

under Smart City in R S Puram area in the city.

He inspected the works for the Model road being laid from Sukrawarpet Junction to Cowley Brown Road at a cost of Rs.24.36 crore.

Besides the model road, the project in the area has laying of pipes for sewerage, electric and telecommunication cables, drinking water pipelines, footpath and other facilities needed for the residents.

Kumarvel Pandian also reviewed the progress of construction of multi-level car parking facility to accommodate 373 cars, at a cost of Rs.41.33 crore, an official release said.

He directed the officials to ensure that the works are completed within stipulated time.