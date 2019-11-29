Special trains to Tambaram during Christmas, New Year, Pongal       

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Christmas, New Year, Irumudi, Thaipoosam and Pongal special fare

trains have been introduced between Coimbatore and Tambaram.



Train No.06068 Coimbatore – Tambaram Special fare special train will leave Coimbatore at 22.00 hrs. o­n December 23, 25 & 30January 1 , 6, 8th, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27th and 29 and February, 3 and 5th February and reach Tambaram at 10.00 AM the next day.



Train No.06067 Tambaram – Coimbatore Special fare special train will leave Tambaram at 18.00 hrs. o­n 24th, 26th and 31st December, 02nd, 07th, 09th, 16th, 21st, 23rd, 28th and 30th January and, 4th and 06th February and reach Coimbatore at 06.40 AMs. the next day.



Composition: AC 3-tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 8, Second Class Chair Car – 2, General Second Class – 6 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.



Stoppages: Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Melmaruvathur and Chengalpattu.



Train No.06074 Coimbatore – Tambaram Special fare special train will leave Coimbatore at 19.45 hrs. o­n 28 December, 04th, 11th, 18th and 25th January and 01st February, and reach Tambaram at 09.45 hrs. the next day.



Train No.06073 Tambaram – Coimbatore Special fare special train will leave Tambaram at 18.00 hrs. o­n 29 December 05th 12h, 19 and 26 Januray- and 2nd February, and reach Coimbatore at 06.40 hrs. the next day.



Composition: AC 3-tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 8, Second Class Chair Car – 2, General Second Class – 6 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.



Stoppages: Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram.