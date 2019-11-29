Special trains to Tambaram during Christmas, New Year, Pongal       

November 29, 2019
Coimbatore : In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Christmas, New Year, Irumudi, Thaipoosam and Pongal special fare
trains have been introduced between Coimbatore and Tambaram.
Train No.06068 Coimbatore – Tambaram Special fare special train will leave Coimbatore at 22.00 hrs. on December 23, 25 & 30January 1 , 6, 8th, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27th and 29 and February, 3 and 5th February and reach Tambaram at 10.00 AM the next day.
Train No.06067 Tambaram – Coimbatore Special fare special train will leave Tambaram at 18.00 hrs. on 24th, 26th and 31st December, 02nd, 07th, 09th, 16th, 21st, 23rd, 28th and 30th January and, 4th and 06th February and reach Coimbatore at 06.40 AMs. the next day.
Composition: AC 3-tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 8, Second Class Chair Car – 2, General Second Class – 6 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.
Stoppages: Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Melmaruvathur and Chengalpattu.
Train No.06074 Coimbatore – Tambaram Special fare special train will leave Coimbatore at 19.45 hrs. on 28 December, 04th, 11th, 18th and 25th January and 01st February, and reach Tambaram at 09.45 hrs. the next day.
Train No.06073 Tambaram – Coimbatore Special fare special train will leave Tambaram at 18.00 hrs. on 29 December 05th 12h, 19 and 26 Januray- and 2nd February, and reach Coimbatore at 06.40 hrs. the next day.
Composition: AC 3-tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 8, Second Class Chair Car – 2, General Second Class – 6 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.
Stoppages: Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram.