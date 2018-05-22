Special ward at Coimbatore GH for Nipha, no cases so far

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Though there was no threat of Nipha virus entering the Western districts of Tamil Nadu bordering Kerala, where over 10 deaths were confirmed due to the virus, a special ward was opened in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital as a precautionary step.

Since a large number of persons come to the city from various places in Kerala, particularly Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, a special medical team has been deployed at Walayar, on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

The team is examining people before they enter Tamil Nadu, especially those with fever symptoms, at Walayar and Pollachi, official sources said.

Similarly, medical checkup was also being carried out in border areas of Nilgiris district and Kerala, following inflow of tourists and daily wage earners, through five points, they said.

So far no cases had been reported from these borders, they said. Fruit vendors have been asked to not to sell fallen fruits and also those partially eaten by birds and other animals.