SPF partners call for one-day city bandh on property tax issue

Coimbatore: Seeking withdrawal of 100 per cent increase in the property tax by the City Corporation, the alliance partners of Secular Progressive Front (SPF) Saturday called for

one-day city bandh on September 27.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of front partners held this afternoon, in which they condemned the increase of tax by

100 per cent without considering the plight of poor and common man.

The meeting also wanted the Corporation and Tamil Nadu government to cancel the contract given to French firm Suez for the 24 X 7 drinking water supply to 100 wards of the Corporation.

Besides the one-day bandh- closure of all shops, the party workers will organise demonstrations at various places in the city, DMK urban secretary and MLA, N Karthik, who presided over the meeting said.

Former Minister, Pongalur N Palanisay, Coimbatore MP P R Natarajan, State Congress working president, Mayura S Jayakumar, MDMK district secretary, R R Mohan Kumar, CPI State treasurer, M Arumugam, CPIM District secretary, V Ramamurthy, IUML district president, Mohammed Bashir, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam general secretary, K Ramakrishnan and representative of various other political parties and organisations participated in the meeting, held at City DMK office.