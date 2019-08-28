Spl court for trying domestic violence against women cases

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : A special court to deal with cases of domestic violence against women was inaugurated here Wednesday.

The court would take up cases with regard to domestic violence against women such as molestation, cheating and atrocities against them.

There are nearly 1,400 such cases pending in the judicial magistrate courts in the district and all will be shifted to this court.

Principal district judge R Sakthivel inaugurated the court at the district court complex.

Principal additional district judge S Gunasekaran, Chief Judicial Magistrate AS Ravi, City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan and Superindentent of Police Sujit Kumar were present at the inaugural function,

Similarly, Shaktivel inaugurated a magistrate court at Madukkarai on the outskirts.

The cases in police stations limits like Podanur, Chettipalayam and KG Chavadi will be taken up in this court.