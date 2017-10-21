Spl teams formed to control spread of dengue: Collector

Special teams have been formed to control the spread of dengue in the district, according to District Collector T.N. Hariharan.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the mobile medical camp vehicle and sanitation health care process at Thulasidhasan Street in Ward No 9 on Saturday, he said the team, comprising revenue, health and local administration officials has been involved in several activities to control dengue.

“The team will monitor each and every activity related to eradication of dengue. Medical personnel at the mobile medical camp will distribute Nilavembu kashayam to the people. The team will also monitor chlorine level in drinking water,” he said and added that volunteers from several NGOs, NSS volunteers from various schools and colleges would be roped in to spread awareness on dengue among the public.