Spotlight on advances in cardiovascular research

Distinguished dignitaries on the dais, esteemed colleagues, fellow researchers and student friends. Good morning to all gathered here.

It is with great pleasure and honor to welcome each and every one of you to the International Symposium on Cardiovascular Sciences, organised by PSG College of Arts & Science – a world renowned institution that has diffused dynamism and knowledge to several learners over 75 years.

In an era marked by unprecedented advancements in medical research and technology, heart disease, stroke and vascular diseases remain the leading cause of global mortality. It demands our collective expertise and focused efforts.

In the year 2017, Cardio vascular disease was responsible for 27% of total deaths in India and within India, the rates of Cardio vascular disease vary markedly with highest in states of Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Kerala. Cardio vascular disease struck Indians a decade earlier than the western population. For Indians, particular causes of concern in Cardio vascular disease are early age of onset, rapid progression and high mortality rate.

With this historical background, we were fortunate enough to identify a unified forum for the Cardiovascular Research community to connect outstanding scientists Nationally and Internationally.

The outcome is: today, the Life Science departments of PSG College of Arts & Science namely Biochemistry, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition and the department of Hospital Administration in association with PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research have conjoined with University of Cincinnati, USA to conduct the International Symposium on Cardiovascular Sciences. This initiative aims to provide latest insights and advances in the field of Cardiovascular Research. To add a cherry on top of the cake, this Symposium is a first one of its kind, happening in the Manchester of South India – Coimbatore, which brings together frontiers and leaders focusing on imparting continued efforts to understand the intricacies of Cardiovascular Science.

The primary focus of this Symposium is to foster International collaboration and promote knowledge exchange among scientific communities, among the young researchers and overseas learning experience for students.

For this novice event, a team of International pioneering researchers in the field of Cardiovascular Research have come together to provide valuable inputs and spread knowledge among the knowledge seekers.

We welcome the scientific community to benefit from the Symposium and also to engage in an interactive session of pooling in ideas. Drawing to a close, let us work together and save millions of hearts through advanced Cardiovascular Research, because Science is a magic that works.

Thank you all. Have a great day.