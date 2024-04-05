SS Hyderabad Biryani reigns Supreme as Coimbatore’s Most Favourite Restaurant on Swiggy!

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, has announced the winners of its inaugural Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2024 for Coimbatore. With over 44,000 votes from city users expressing their preferences across 22 categories, the awards were a huge success, celebrating Coimbatore’s rich culinary heritage and vibrant food culture. Coimbatore’s love for a variety of cuisines was evident, with a total of 44,106 votes cast across categories including Biryani, Pizza, South Indian, Ice-creams, Coastal, and North Indian, among others, it’s clear that Coimbatore’s food lovers are passionate about their favourite eateries.SS Hyderabad Briyani’s aromatic Biryani received the highest orders among the top picks. Shree Anandhaas’ soft and spongy Idlis, the city’s breakfast favourite, was also highly ordered, along with Sree Annapoorna’s crispy Dosas and Boomerang’s creamy and indulgent ice creams, which were popular among food enthusiasts across the city.The awards celebrate not just the restaurants, but also the vibrant food culture of Coimbatore, as voted by over 10,000 enthusiastic users.

Winning restaurants across top categories for food delivery included:

Biryani: SS Hyderabad Biryani, Hotel Muthu Rowther (HMR), and Haribhavanam. Pizza: Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, and Oven Story Pizza..South Indian: Sree Annapoorna, Shree Anandhaas, and Geetha Canteen..Ice-creams: Boomerang, Ibaco, and Polar Bear..Coastal: Thalassery Restaurant, Burma Bhai, and Neydhal – The Coast..North Indian: The Punjab Express, LunchBox – Meals and Thalis, and 007 Punjabi Dhaba

Winners for dining out:

Coimbatore’s top restaurants for dining out include Kovai Kitchen for Breakfast, China Valley Chinese Restaurant for Chinese cuisine, Sherlock’s for Instagrammable Places, La Cabana for Outdoor Seating, Cardiff Cafe 24*7 for Romantic Places, Dindigul Thalappakatti for South Indian, and Barbeque Nation for Casual Dining Places.

The Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2024 is a testament to Coimbatore’s rich culinary heritage, vibrant food culture, and unwavering passion for gastronomy. Swiggy remains committed to celebrating and honouring the outstanding contributions of restaurants and eateries that define the essence of Coimbatore’s dining and food delivery experience.