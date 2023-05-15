ST. JUDE’S SETS A REVOLUTIONARY RECORD

Covai Post Network





The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi has released, the results of Grade X – ICSE and XII – ISC Board Exams, 2023.

St. Jude’s Public School and Junior College, Kotagiri is 43 years old and the first batch had appeared for the Board Exams in the year 1985. Since then, the school has been attaining 100% result.

RESULTS OF THE YEAR 2023

ICSE

No of students appeared : 122

No of students passed : 122

No of distinctions : 118

No of First Classes : 4

ISC

No of students appeared : 88

No of students passed : 88

No of distinctions : 81

No of First Classes : 7

As many as 2623 from 67 schools across Tamil Nadu appeared for the Class XII ISC Examination.

V. P. Amitha Jaya Jothi of St. Jude’s has secured 99% and topped the Tamil Nadu merit list in the ISC Grade XII Exam.

Hearty Congratulations to Amitha Jaya Jothi who has made our school proud.

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE STUDENTS. HATS OFF TO THE TOPPERS, AND WE EXTEND OUR SINCERE GRATITUDE TO THE FACULTY WHO WERE INSTRUMENTAL IN ACHIEVING SUCH A FABULOUS RESULT.

THE CHAIRMAN AND THE PRINCIPAL CONVEY THEIR HEARTY WISHES TO ALL THE ACHIEVERS.