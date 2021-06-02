Stage set for E-Conclave

Covai Post Network

Fourth Dimension Media Solutions is all set to roll out its first E-Conclave of 2021 on July 2nd 2021.Under the caption “ Which of the 5 Southern States will be the first to bounce back during Festive”,the conclave will quench the thirst of Media Sales Professionals, Creative Think tanks, Media Planners and Buyers, broadcasters, and others who have been stranded at home due to the pandemic and starved of for more knowledge, awareness, and know-how owing to all knowledge sharing activities and conferencing coming to a complete standstill.

As a need of the hour Fourth Dimension Media will create a platform to fill the void.The webinar, covering South India, will be the first in the series. It will be from 2.30 p.m. on July 2nd.

The webinars have been designed in such a way that participants can gain thought-provoking insights into the latest market scenario specifically in the southern India.

Fourth Dimension have conceptualised events like South Indian Media Summit (2018 & 2019) in Chennai, Mobile & Digital Media Conclave 2019 in Coimbatore and Changing Media Landscape in Tamil Nadu which was held in Madurai.

They also have run successful E-Conclaves in 2020 such as “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu” which took place on 29th Jul’20 and the second edition of the same on 21st Aug’20. Subsequent to this “Decoding Media in Telangana” on 29th Sep’20 and “Decoding Mobile and Digital in South India” on 10th December 2020.The reach and the response for all the E-Conclaves were overwhelming..

Like their previous events the creators have strived to bring the best of best speakers for the upcoming E-Conclave, like Ms. Kirti Kabra, Executive Director, RR Kabel as keynote speaker and many more eminent speakers as panelists and moderator.

Clear the decks and get geared up to discuss in detail with industry experts as to how are industries / brands in South coping up to this pandemic and who will bounce back first. All this and more will be brain stormed in detail by our industry experts

Speaking on this Mr Shankar.B, Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions (P) Limited says, “ We always strive to give the best to the industry in form of LIVE Events or Webinars. This will be special for us since we come back after a gap of 6 months. Through this event and its speakers we again demonstrate that Southern India will be at the forefront in coming months and our speakers will vouch for it”