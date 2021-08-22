Stalin stands first, says forest minister

Radhakrishnan D





Udhagamandalam: Performance wise Mr.M.K.Stalin of Tamil Nadu stands first among the Chief Ministers of the country,said the state forest minister Mr.K.Ramachandran on Sunday.

He was presiding over a function organised by the Cooperative Department at Elithorai near Coonoor to distribute crop loans worth Rupees 3.29 crores to 341 beneficiaries.

Adverting to the first hundred days performance of the government headed by Mr.Stalin, he said that it was proof of the Chief Minister’s standing among the heads of governments in the country.

While the distribution of Rupees 4000 each to family card holders eligible for rice was among the first schemes to be implemented by the Chief Minister,he has followed them up with several other schemes.

Stating that during 2020-21 a sum of rupees 155.41 crores had been disbursed as crop loans through 74 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, he said that it is proposed to distribute rupees 230 crores during the current year.The scheme has been set in motion today. Enrolment of new members was on in all the societies.

Among those present were the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,Sub Collector Ms.Dheepana Vishveshwari and the Joint Registrar of Cooperatives Mr.Vaanjinathan.