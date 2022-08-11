  • Download mobile app
12 Aug 2022, Edition - 2586, Friday
Coimbatore

Stamp released to commemorate 75 years of PSG

Covai Post Network

August 11, 2022

PSG College of Arts & Science is a mammoth of an institution that has grown with independent India since 1947. The Institution is celebrating its 75th year Platinum Jubilee with an array of festivities. As a part of the celebration, a Corporate ‘My Stamp’ is released on 11.08.2022

The welcome address was delivered by Dr.D.Brindha, Principal, PSG College of Arts & Science, followed by the presidential address by Shri L Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee of PSG Institutions. The Stamp was released by the Chief Guest, Shri Ravi Sam, Director of Adwaith Textiles. It was accepted by the Managing Trustee & Senior Superintendent of Post office. Shri Ravi Sam, Director of Adwaith Textiles delivered the special address, followed by the felicitation address by Shri K Gopalan, Senior Superintendent of Post office, Coimbatore division. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr.T.Kannaian, Secretary of PSG College of Arts & Science.

e-Post signed by all the students of PSG College of Arts & Science wishing the honorable President Shrimathi Draupadi Murmu for having assumed the office of the President, was also handed over to Shri K Gopalan, Senior Superintendent of Post offices.
PSG College of Arts & Science filled with pride, celebrates 75 glorious years through memorable events.

