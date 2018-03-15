16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
- Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
- The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
- I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
- Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
- Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
- Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
- AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
- Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
- RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored
Stone laid for biogas plant from vegetable waste at RS Puram
Covai Post Network
March 15, 2018
Coimbatore : Swiss Ambassador to India and Bhutan Andreas Baum today laid foundation stone for a bio gas project to generate power from vegetable waste in farmers’ shandy in the city.
The Rs 35-lakh project will utilise nearly 1 tonne of vegetable waste from the shandy, which will provide the lighting requirements of the shandy at RS Puram, an official statement said.
During an interaction with farmers, Baum, accompanied by Corporation Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan, also distributed pushing garbage bins to corporation workers under the Sunya project of Swatch Bharath Mission.
Baum also unveiled an air velocity device at the entrance of the corporation office under Swiss Project Capacities Scheme.
Swiss Agency for Development and Cooper president May Laure Gentezz and vice-president Shirish Sinha, along with corporation senior officials were present.