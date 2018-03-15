Stone laid for biogas plant from vegetable waste at RS Puram

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Swiss Ambassador to India and Bhutan Andreas Baum today laid foundation stone for a bio gas project to generate power from vegetable waste in farmers’ shandy in the city.

The Rs 35-lakh project will utilise nearly 1 tonne of vegetable waste from the shandy, which will provide the lighting requirements of the shandy at RS Puram, an official statement said.

During an interaction with farmers, Baum, accompanied by Corporation Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan, also distributed pushing garbage bins to corporation workers under the Sunya project of Swatch Bharath Mission.

Baum also unveiled an air velocity device at the entrance of the corporation office under Swiss Project Capacities Scheme.

Swiss Agency for Development and Cooper president May Laure Gentezz and vice-president Shirish Sinha, along with corporation senior officials were present.