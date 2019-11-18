  • Download mobile app
20 Nov 2019
Students, affiliated to TMMK arrested in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

November 18, 2019

Coimbatore : At least 20 students , belonging to Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhakam were arrested Monday, while trying to lay siege of the railway Station, seeking fair probe in the suicide of IITM student, Fahima Latheef.

Holding banners like “Islamophobia led to the death and investigate the irregularities in the appointment of faculty,” the students raised slogans demanding immediate arrest of those behind the incident leading to the suicide.

Stringent action should be taken against the three teachers, whose names were allegedly mentioned by Fathima, they said.

