Students of Karunya University allege demand of hostel and mess fee by college during lockdown period.

A section of students of Karunya University, in a mail to The Covai Post, have alleged that the management was demanding hostel fee and mess fee from the students even as they were staying at home during the lockdown period.

The students also claim that repeated attempts to get in touch with the management went in vain.

They also stated that they are being forced to take online examinations when many do not have facilities like laptops or WiFi connections.

When contacted, the Vice Chancellor of Karunya University Dr Manner Jawahar however clarified that the mess fees would be refunded to the students. He also added that the hostel fees for those who have arrears will be adjusted and the for the others the fee will be reimbursed.

On the lack of facilities to give exams he said that most of them have the facilities and those that do not have can take a re-exam.