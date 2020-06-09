  • Download mobile app
09 Jun 2020, Edition - 1792, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covid-19: 9,600 cases in a day, India’s daily count world’s 3rd highest
  • No power to direct private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients free, Centre tells SC
  • Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 843 including 447 active cases, 390 recovered and 6 deaths: State Health Department
Travel

Coimbatore

Students of Karunya University allege demand of hostel and mess fee by college during lockdown period.

Covai Post Network

June 9, 2020

A section of students of Karunya University, in a mail to The Covai Post, have alleged that the management was demanding hostel fee and mess fee from the students even as they were staying at home during the lockdown period.

The students also claim that repeated attempts to get in touch with the management went in vain.

They also stated that they are being forced to take online examinations when many do not have facilities like laptops or WiFi connections.

When contacted, the Vice Chancellor of Karunya University Dr Manner Jawahar however clarified that the mess fees would be refunded to the students. He also added that the hostel fees for those who have arrears will be adjusted and the for the others the fee will be reimbursed.

On the lack of facilities to give exams he said that most of them have the facilities and those that do not have can take a re-exam.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿