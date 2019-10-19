Students should work hard to scale greater heights: Tamilisai in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan Saturday exhorted the student community to work hard to scale greater heights in life.

Addressing a gathering at Founder’s day celebrations of a private educational institution here, Tamilisai said that the students should always set a target in life and overcome all the obstacles to achieve it.

The younger generation should not think that they can get doctorates by joining politics, she said even as she was scheduled to honour Tamil Nadu chief minister, K Palanisay with a Doctorate on Sunday.

She said that many have ridiculed her citing her height, colour and hair and without caring about it she has reached a certain height now.

Stating that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi wearing dhoti during his trip to Mamallapuram for the visit of Chinese Prime Minister, was a symbol of respect to Tamil, Tamilisai said that she will function as a bridge between Tamil soil and Telangana.

Similarly, she was addressed as akka (elder sister) in Telangana during any function, as was done in Tamil Nadu, to whom she was always grateful and preferred to be called as Akka instead of honourable Governor, Tamilisai said.