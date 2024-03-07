  • Download mobile app
Edition - 3159, Thursday
SUEZ India launches safety week campaign for its Staff and Workers

Covai Post Network

March 7, 2024

Suez Projects Private Limited is doing 24×7 water service project in the city of Coimbatore. SUEZ India launch “Health and Safety Awareness Campaign” for its workforce. The national safety flag was unfurled by SPPL Project Director Mr. Sangram Pattanayak and the COO water services Suez India, Mr. Nicolas Bockhoff.

This will be a weeklong campaign in which various training, mock drill and other safety awareness program will be organized.Giving details about the campaign Mr. Sangram Pattanayak, Project Director Suez India said, the main objective of this campaign is to increase awareness among individuals, communities, and organizations about the importance of safety in their daily activities.

Throughout the Safety Week, we will be conducting a series of events, workshops, and initiatives to engage and educate our community members on the importance of safety in various aspects of their lives. Our goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively to emergencies, reduce accidents, and foster a safer living environment for all.

