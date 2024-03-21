SUEZ India Organizes Kovai Innovate Phase 1 Final Ceremony and Launches Phase 2

Covai Post Network

SUEZ India, the renowned environmental solutions provider, successfully organized the Phase 1 Final Ceremony and Honorarium Distribution of Kovai Innovate, an esteemed innovation program for students. The event took place on 4th March 2024 at the SUEZ India Pvt Ltd office, Coimbatore. Distinguished guests, including Dr.Gajendran, a distinguished professor from SNS College of Technology,P.Gopalakrishnan, Team Leader at InfraEn Pvt Ltd, and SUEZ India officials, including Mr. Nicolas Bockhoff, COO Water Services and Mr. Sangram Pattanayak, Project Director were present to encourage and appreciate the students’ achievements.

The ceremony was a grand affair that celebrated the exceptional efforts and accomplishments of the student participants in Phase 1 of Kovai Innovate. The students captivated the audience with their innovative ideas and remarkable problem-solving skills.

Nicolas Bockhoff, representing SUEZ India, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the students’outstanding achievements. He commended their dedication, creativity, and unwavering commitment to addressing complex challenges through innovative solutions. Mr. Nicolas Bockhoff reiterated SUEZ’s firm commitment to supporting and nurturing young talents, highlighting the importance of initiatives like Kovai Innovate.

Sangram Pattanayak, Project Director at SUEZ India, also addressed the students and all participants, expressing his admiration for their hard work and remarkable achievements.Sangram Pattanayak acknowledged the students’ ability to think beyond conventional boundaries and their potential to drive significant positive change in society. He encouraged them to continue their pursuit of innovation and assured them of SUEZ’s continued support.

Gopalakrishnan, Team Leader at InfraEn Pvt Ltd, delivered an inspiring speech, urging the students to continue their passion for innovation. He emphasized the significance of their contributions in shaping a better future and expressed confidence in their ability to make a lasting impact in the industry.

Gajendran, in his keynote address, applauded the students for their remarkable accomplishments. He acknowledged their relentless pursuit of knowledge and encouraged them to keep pushing boundaries and exploring new horizons. Dr. Gajendran emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration among academia, industry, and students.

The event also marked the launch of Kovai Innovate Phase 2, an exciting development aimed at further empowering students and bridging the gap between academia and industry. Students and industries interested in becoming part of Kovai Innovate Phase 2 were encouraged to contact Dr. C. Gajendran, reachable at 9443368980.

SUEZ India’s successful organization of the Phase 1 Final Ceremony and the launch of Kovai Innovate Phase 2 have set the stage for continued innovation and collaboration among students, academia, and industry in Coimbatore. With the support and involvement of esteemed guests like Mr. Nicolas Bockhoff and Sangram Pattanayak, SUEZ India reaffirms its commitment to nurturing and showcasing the immense potential of the region’s budding innovators, paving the way for a brighter future.