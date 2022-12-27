Suguna PIP School – 19th Annual Day Celebrations

Covai Post Network

Suguna PIP School, Kalapatti celebrated their 19th Annual Day titled ‘Ensemble Time’ with panache and zeal on 22nd and 23rd, December 2022 at G Ramaswamy Auditorium, Coimbatore.

Smt. Suguna Lakshminarayanasamy, President of the school in her welcome address spoke of the importance of building team spirit and how the school encouraged cent percent participation by making every single child to participate in at least one programme for the Annual day. Shri. V. Lakshminarayanasamy, Chairman congratulated the Teachers for the twin achievements – getting State 2nd rank in NEET and State 1st rank in JEE Mains. He declared the Star awards for the year 2022 to Pragati R A of grade 5 and Subashree Bhaskar of grade 12.

Eminent Actor Shri Thalaivasal Vijay was the Chief Guest for the function on 23rd December released the 1st edition of their school magazine titled, ‘You Think’.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Shri Thalaivasal Vijay spoke of the need for developing communication ability in all students. He advised the parents to spend quality time with their children and behave in a friendly manner so that children feel free to share their joys and problems with them. It is not advisable to push the children in a path chosen by the parents. However, they have to inform the children the plus and minus of various decisions.

The event featured diverse dances, covering different styles and periods, culminating in a show-stopping grand finale. Marking a major milestone for the school the event included an ensemble of performances ranging from a musical Kaleidoscope, a Tamil social drama on carbon emissions to an English play on the tragic hero Karna of Hindu mythology.

Smt. Purni Krishnakumar, Founding Director, Learnscape who was the Chief Guest for the previous day shared thoughts on experiential learning and applauding the school for their efforts. Managing Trustee, Smt. Rajamani, Mr L Anish Kumar, Managing Director, Suguna group of institutions,. Dr Martin, Senior Principal, Shri M Poovannan, Principal, and several students and parents participated in the programme.

Shri Thalaivasal Vijay, eminent actor releasing the school magazine titled, ‘You Think’ at the Annual Day celebrations of Suguna PIP School, Kalapatti. Also seen are Smt. Suguna Lakshminarayanasamy, President of the school, Shri. V. Lakshminarayanasamy, Chairman, Suguna Group, Dr Martin, Senior Principal, Shri M Poovannan, Principal and Smt. Shobha Sreekumaran, Academic Co-ordinator.