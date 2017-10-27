Sulur police arrest a man in connection with murder of 48- year-old in Sulur

Sulur Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Friday for allegedly murdering a 48-year-old at his residence near Peedampalli village near Sulur in the district on October 25.

According to Police sources, the deceased was identified as Nataraj of Duraisamy Layout near Peedampalli village.He was living alone in his house for the last six months after his wife had left him to her parent’s house following a family dispute.

Jayachandran, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karumathampatty sub division told Covai Post that the police is on the look out for a man named Gobi in connection with the murder of Nataraj. He was eventually found in one of his relative’s house in Namakkal on Friday morning.

During the investigation, the police found that Natarajan has developed an illegal relationship one woman named Easwari (28) of that area and her husband died before eight years.

When Easwari came to know about the marriage of Nataraj, she separated from him and developed a relation with one person named Gobi (32) from Devakottai of Sivaganaga district and living in that area. After Easwari and Gobi got married before two years and having one and a half year old daughter.

After their marriage, Nataraj started torturing Easwari, when Gobi was away from his house. Easwari reported this to Gobi and Gobi warned Nataraj several times regarding this matter and asked not to disturb in their life.

On October 25 night, when Gobi crossing Nataraj’s house, he came to attack Gobi with a sickle. After that quarrel broke out between them and Gobi assaulted Nataraj with a wooden log. Nataraj died in front of his house due to heavy blood loss.

After this incident Gobi was found absconding from that place and special team was formed by the police in order to find him. On Friday morning, Gobi was arrested by the police from Namakkal after tracing his mobile number.

The police registered a case on Gobi under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code. He was produced before judicial magistrate of Sulur Court and remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison.