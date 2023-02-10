Sunstone conducted India’s biggest National Scholarship Test for class 12th students

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Sunstone, one of India’s leading higher education start-ups with a presence across 35+ cities in 50+ institutions organised a National Scholarship Test for school students. Aimed at enabling students of class 12th by helping them select their undergraduate courses, this pan-India test was conducted in association with 2000+ schools and witnessed the participation of more than 1.5 Lakh students.

Touted as the biggest scholarship test in India, the National Scholarship Test will help students take admission to over 100 colleges all over India. Additionally, the students opting for colleges that offer Sunstone’s advantages will also stand a chance at winning scholarships up to Rs 1 Lakh. This test assessed the students on their general aptitude and verbal and critical reasoning.

Elaborating on the same, Ankur Jain, Co-Founder and CBO of Sunstone said, “We conducted India’s biggest scholarship test in association with 2000+ schools with the objective of awarding scholarships to meritorious students. At Sunstone, we believe that financial setbacks should not get in the way of a child’s career and are working tirelessly in providing equal opportunities for students from tier 2, and 3 cities that help them follow their dreams by pursuing the right courses. Through this initiative, we aim to provide financial assistance to thousands of students by offering scholarships worth Rs 1 lakh. We believe that through assisting these students, we can spread our philosophy of #EducationThatWorks.”

The test was conducted between 16- 20 January 2023. Results will be announced on 16 Feb 2023. It will aid students in taking admission to BBA, BCA and BTech programmes at their undergraduate level.

Founded in 2019, Sunstone believes in the philosophy of #EducationThatWorks and is focused on bridging the industry-academia gap.

Many school students are unable to pursue their dreams due to financial difficulties. For these students, financial assistance can be essential in order to continue their education. Financial aid can help them to cover the costs of education and can make it possible for students from all backgrounds to access the education they need. As a new-age education start-up, Sunstone is committed to creating a more equitable society by helping students take their first step towards their dreams. For these reasons, Sunstone is helping solve this financial issue through its various innovative approaches like the National Scholarship Test and its Sunstone Rise programme, especially custom-made for school students.