SuperBottoms launches India’s first Dry Feel Swaddle Wrap for babies

Coimbatore: SuperBottoms, India’s leading D2C brand in eco-friendly baby care and baby products today announced the launch of Super Dry feel swaddle wrap for babies made with lightweight cotton fleece. The new extremely soft and breathable swaddle wrap comes with a super soft Cotton Fleece lining, also known as the SuperDryFeel TM layer on the inside. It will help keep babies warm in winter and cool in summer besides minimizing discomfort. CPSIA-certified, the new swaddle is totally free from harmful chemicals such as Azo dyes that may cause skin infections and rash and is truly safe for a newborn baby’s delicate skin. This swaddle wrap also has adjustable sizing for length and tightness as per the baby’s size to ensure the baby feels warmth and comfort.

Priced at INR 500 upwards, the swaddle is available on the SuperBottoms website, marketplaces like Amazon, Nykaa & Flipkart’s leading e-commerce portals, and baby-care stores across India.

Commenting on the new product launch, Pallavi Utagi, Co-founder & CEO, SuperBottoms, said, “We are truly delighted to launch for the conscious and caring Indian mothers the perfect wrap designed to keep the baby uninterrupted in sleep and avoid any discomfort. With the new swaddle wrap, which is, we continue our commitment as a brand to sustainable and eco-friendly products. We are more than happy to do our bit in keeping the little ones rested and joyful all day.”

About SuperBottoms: Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India besides the daily needs of babies & toddlers. Run by a core team of parents, 90% of whom are mothers, it’s trusted by 20 lakh+ parents. SuperBottoms UNO, its flagship product is an organic reusable diaper with the capability to stay dry all night. Made with pure cotton, it is very gentle and safe on the baby’s delicate skin. With one-size-fits-all functionality, it has a patent pending for its innovative buttoning system that enables the same diaper to be used for babies up to 3 years. A leader in the cloth diaper category in India, it’s also a bestseller on marketplaces like Amazon India. SuperBottoms has raised US$2 million in Series A from Saama Capital & DSG Consumer Partners & another half a million in debt funding from Alteria besides undisclosed seed funding from Venture Catalysts. To know more, do visit http://www.superbottoms.com.