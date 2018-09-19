Suresh Prabhu to be chief guest at United Planters Association’s conference

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Union Commerce and Industry minister, Suresh P Prabhu will be the chief guest at the 125th Annual Conference of United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) to be held at Coonoor in nearby Nilgiris district, on September 29.

As a prelude to the conference, a one and half day conference titled ‘winds of change’ is being held on September 28 and 29, UPASI President, T Jayaraman said in a release today.

Coinciding with the conference, an UPASI exhibition will be held, which provides platform to exhibit the technological and scientific advancements in the plantation sector, he said.

Sunny Verghese, Co-founder and CEO, Olam group Singapore and chairman of World Business Council for Sustainable Development will be the guest of honour at the conference, Jayaraman said.