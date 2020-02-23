Surprise gift to Trump from Pollachi tailor

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 23 : US President, Donald Trump will receive a surprise but a valuable gift, a khadi shirt from a 90-year old master tailor from Pollachi, some 35 Kms from here.

V S Vishwanathan, a master tailor from Vettaikaranpudur had gifted such shirts to political leaders including late Tamil Nadu Chief

Ministers, K Kamaraj and C N Annadurai and also former President, R Venkataraman, his family sources said.

Vishwanathan was running a tailor shop and now due to old age, he was training budding tailors free of cost, they said.

He had stitched the white shirt after seeing Trump in television and also looking at his photograph and expressed confident that

the President will accept and appreciate his gesture.

The shirt was sent to PMO’s address at Delhi, with a mark to U S Embassy, the sources said.