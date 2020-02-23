  • Download mobile app
23 Feb 2020, Edition - 1685, Sunday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Corona scare: No Air India flights to Hong Kong, China till June 30
  • Amid Cong & NCP pressure to reject NPR, Uddhav to meet Sonia, PM today
  • Itinerary of US President Donald Trump ‘s 2-day visit to India.
Travel

Coimbatore

Surprise gift to Trump from Pollachi tailor

Covai Post Network

February 23, 2020

Coimbatore, Feb 23 : US President, Donald Trump will receive a surprise but a valuable gift, a khadi shirt from a 90-year old master tailor from Pollachi, some 35 Kms from here.

V S Vishwanathan, a master tailor from Vettaikaranpudur had gifted such shirts to political leaders including late Tamil Nadu Chief
Ministers, K Kamaraj and  C N Annadurai and also former President, R Venkataraman, his family sources said.

Vishwanathan was running a tailor shop and now due to old age, he was training budding tailors free of cost, they said.

He had stitched the white shirt after seeing Trump in television and also looking at his photograph and expressed confident that
the President will accept and appreciate his gesture.

The shirt was sent to PMO’s address at Delhi, with a mark to U S Embassy, the sources said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿