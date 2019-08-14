  • Download mobile app
14 Aug 2019, Edition - 1492, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Surveillance cameras in Singanallur limits

Covai Post Network

August 14, 2019

Coimbatore : City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran inaugurated 55 surveillance CCTV cameras in Singanallur police station limits today.

The police department was taking the initiative of placing cameras across the city as part of the initiative to reduce the crime rate and also help in detecting crimes and nab culprits.

Itt has so far installed hundreds of cameras, popularly known as Third Eye, in major locations in the city, including RS Puram, Kattoor, Peelamedu, Saibaba Colony and Podanur areas.

Sumit Saran also opened the renovated Police Control Centre at the bus stand there.

Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioners Balaji Saravanan and Perumal, were present at the function.

