SW monsoon active; water bodies in Coimbatore filling up fast

Coimbatore : Almost all the water bodies in and around the district are expected to be filled to the brim, following heavy rains in the Western Ghats over the last couple of days.

With heavy discharge of surplus water from Pilloor Dam in Mettupalayam, people along the Bhavani river have already been asked to move to safer places.

Similarly, the Siruvani river, the lifeline of Coimbatore, is also in full flow due to rains in the catchment areas both in the district and Kerala, official sources said.

With its waters gushing down, tourists were advised not to visit Kovai Kutralam on the outskirts, a major attraction, which was reopened for the public just in the middle of last month.

Meanwhile, residents in and around the Noyyal, a major river flowing from Erode to Coimbatore, complain that a heavy foam had formed as a result of discharge of effluent from textile dyeing factories into the following gushing waters,

The authorities have not taken any steps to desilt the pathway, which has led to foam formation at a height of six to eight feet, they said.

The South West Monsoon is also very active in the nearby Nilgiris district , which is receiving copious and incessant rains.

The district administration has declared holiday for educational institutions in four taluks of Gudalur, Pandalur, Kunda and Udhagamandalam since yesterday.