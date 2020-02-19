  • Download mobile app
19 Feb 2020, Edition - 1681, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Swedish businessman begs in Coimbatore to relieve himself from mental stress

Covai Post Network

February 19, 2020

Coimbatore : The people and shop keepers near the City railway station were in shock and surprise Tuesday, as they found a Swedish national begging in the area.

Kim from Sweden is an industrialist and is in India as part of personal visit.

When inquired about the reason for begging, Kim told police that his Guru had told him to beg to relieve from mental stress, with which he was suffering from.

Wearing only a dhoti and top less, Kim, with long hair approach the people on the street with folded hands and get Rs.five Rs.10 in return, police said.

