Swiping card, online payments for gas cylinders in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

A meeting was held at the Coimbatore District Collector’s office regarding cooking gas deficiencies, chaired by District Supply Officer Kumaresan.

At the meeting, it was suggested that gas cylinder distribution staff accept swiping machine, Google Pay and other forms of online payment. At present, cylinder delivery is done only if the OTP number is displayed on the cell phone. As an alternative to this, the cylinder should be distributed if Aadhaar card is shown. Also, cylinder must be delivered within 48 hours of registration in rural areas. In some rural areas, people are affected as the cylinder is delivered after one month. Thus, were the concerns of the consumers discussed at the meeting.

Oil company officials responded by saying that the public can pay for the cylinder through Google Pay, UPI and PhonePe when the cylinder is distributed. Similarly, even if there is no text message on the cell phone, the the cylinder will be delivered if Aadhaar card is shown.