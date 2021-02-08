Tamil Nadu colleges reopen after nearly 10 months

Covai Post Network

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the reopening of government and private schools and colleges that have been closed for the past 10 months due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic. School and college students were looking visibly excited.

Since March last year, the school, college and other educational institutions were closed as a precautionary measure. Arrangements were made to conduct online classes on a temporary basis and the students continued to study with the help of gadgets since they were at home for about 10 months.

Schools were reopened for Class 10 and 12 students following the slowing down of the virus. The Government of Tamil Nadu has given permission to reopen Class 9, 11 classes and colleges from today. After a long time, schools and colleges were reopened and students flocked to them enthusiastically.

Educational institutions are also being disinfected effectively. Spaces that students frequent in large numbers like library, dining halls, toilets and such are being disinfected thoroughly. Students are required to wear masks and their body temperatures taken before gaining entry.