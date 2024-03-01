TAMIL NADU’s SHARVAANICA AND RAGHAV MAKE INDIA PROUD AT COMMONWEALTH CHESS CHAMPIONSHIP 2023-24

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore , 28th February 2024: Sharvaanica A.S, aged 8 and Raghav V, aged 14 from Hatsun Chess Academy have emerged winners at the recently concluded Commonwealth Chess Championship 2023-24 organised by Malaysian Chess Federation (MCF). Sharvaanica A.S clinched the Gold medal in the U-10 girls category, while Raghav. V secured the Silver medal in the U-14 Boys category.

Both the players from Tamil Nadu put up a commendable performance. While Sharvaanica scored 8 out of 9 points with 2 draws in a competition that featured 18 players from 5 federations, Raghav scored 7 out of 9 points with 4 draws, among 19 players from 6 federations.

Congratulating the winners on the achievement, Grandmaster V Vishnu Prasanna, Head Coach, Hatsun Chess Academy said, “We are extremely proud of our students Sharvaanica and Raghav for their mind-blowing performances. This is a momentous occasion for our Academy. It reflects not just the grit, hard work and dedication of our students, but also of our trainers. Hatsun Sports Academy extends its gratitude to the organizers, sponsors, and supporters who made this achievement possible. The Academy remains committed to nurturing young talent and looks forward to continued success in future competitions.”

The Commonwealth Chess Championship witnessed the participation of players in various age groups. Organised by Malaysian Chess Federation (MCF), players from various countries competed against each other for the prestigious titles in the historic city of Melaka, Malaysia. The tournament, which started on 19th February 2024, came to an end on 28th February.