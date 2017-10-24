Continue reading "TASMAC outlet, selling liquor in early hours, ransacked"" /> TASMAC outlet, selling liquor in early hours, ransacked | The Covai Post TASMAC outlet, selling liquor in early hours, ransacked – The Covai Post
24 Oct 2017, Edition - 833, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • According to protocol we will invite, to attend or not to attend is up to him: Ramalinga Reddy, Home Min, Karnataka
  • Missing Pak Journalist Zeenat Shahzadi Fighting For Jailed Indian Found After 2 Years
  • As part of govt he shouldn’t have written it: Karnataka CM on Hegde’s letter asking not to include his name in Tipu Jayanti celebration
  • IMA TN objects to how doctors in govt hospitals & medical community has been projected in Mersal: Pres, Indian Medical Assoc, Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore

TASMAC outlet, selling liquor in early hours, ransacked

Covai Post Network
October 24, 2017

A Government run liquor outlet was ransacked in Palladam in Tirupur district on Tuesday, as the public noticed the liquor being sold during early hours.

According to police, a group of residents, including 30 women, rushed to the outlet in Koduvai, after hearing that liquor being sold in the morning.They ransacked the shop and smashed the liquor bottles.

Police rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control and prevented further damage and disbursed the agitators.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Liquor Lovers Association — celebrating booze
October 24, 2017

The recent formation of 'Liquor Lovers Association' at Annur has come as a rude shock to many. The association gives a clear picture of the involvement of its members and their com...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Drumstick
October 20, 2017

Drum stick or horseradish tree is a tall slender plant grown for it greens, flowers and nutritious pods. It is a very commonly used vegetable in Indian household. The leaves are th...

Read More