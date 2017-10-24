TASMAC outlet, selling liquor in early hours, ransacked

A Government run liquor outlet was ransacked in Palladam in Tirupur district on Tuesday, as the public noticed the liquor being sold during early hours.

According to police, a group of residents, including 30 women, rushed to the outlet in Koduvai, after hearing that liquor being sold in the morning.They ransacked the shop and smashed the liquor bottles.

Police rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control and prevented further damage and disbursed the agitators.