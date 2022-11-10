Tata AIA Life associates with Medix to offer Specialised ‘Critical illness’ related services to its consumers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA), one of India’s fastest-growing life insurance companies, has tied-up with Medix, a global company in medical management solutions with a team of 300 in-house physicians, and a global quality accredited network of over 4,500 world-leading and independent medical specialists. The engagement will offer TATA AIA’s consumers access to a local and global network of accredited medical specialists to manage their medical journey related to serious illnesses. This service is complementary for policyholders who have purchased eligible life insurance products across term, savings, and pension plans, the list of which shall be published by insurer on its website from time to time. This alliance would offer the Personal Medical Care Management (PMCM) facility in India, bringing world class, healthcare advice to consumers. This will include reassessment of the medical case, diagnosis thereof and tailoring an optimised treatment plan with quality care including referrals to leading local specialists and coordination of care. Through this service, Tata AIA’s consumers can track, manage, communicate with dedicated medical teams, and receive updates on their medical journey, ensuring quality driven continuity of care. This will alleviate the stress and uncertainty experienced by patients and their families, when dealing with serious medical problems. Subsequently, Medix will continue to support them and collaborate with their treating doctor on ongoing treatments, side effects, complications, and questions.A study by Harvard University indicates that 5.2 million medical errors occur every year in India. Cancer (38%), Vascular events (29%) & Infectious diseases (13%) account for 80% of these errors. Given the opportunity to avail Medix’ Personal Medical Case Management service, Tata AIA consumers will immensely benefit from expert medical care advice from globally renowned medical healthcare experts. Speaking on the tie-up, Tata AIA MD & CEO Naveen Tahilyani said, “Holistic wellness is an important conversation in today’s context. And, at Tata AIA, we have constantly strived to enable our consumers to live healthier, happier, and longer by partnering them in their health and wellness journey. Through the association with Medix, we aim to further enhance our value proposition. The association with Medix will also allow our consumers access to personalised recommendations from global medical experts combined with ongoing medical support.” Commenting on the partnership, Medix President and CEO Sigal Atzmon said, “At Medix, we have been pioneering and advancing cutting edge virtual care, always combining digital solutions with human interactions and provide our customers with objective advice, and support, enabling improved accessibility and implementation of high-quality medical care. An exciting new chapter in our mission to close the gap between patients and healthcare systems at large has been opened by our association with TATA AIA India in providing Personal Medical Case Management Services. This association with TATA AIA truly makes a difference; it represents a shared commitment and vision to reduce unwarranted healthcare variations across the region, improve medical outcomes, and most importantly, improve the overall care experience.”