Tata Power partners with Coimbatore Municipal Corporation to install 20 public EV chargers across the city

Covai Post Network

Tata Power has a total of 116 EV charging stations across Tamil Nadu

These charging stations can be easily located through Tata Power’s EZ Charge Mobile app

Coimbatore : Tata Power India’s largest integrated power company has partnered with the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation to install twenty new fast EV Charging Stations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore to further EV adoption in the state

These four-wheeler chargers would provide 24×7 charging facility along with maintenance support to EV owners in Coimbatore and nearby cities. All the charging stations would be easily accessible through Tata Power EZ Charge mobile application equipped with the services like locating the charging station, remote vehicle charging monitoring & e-payments.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Virendra Goyal , Head – Business Development ( EV Charging ) Tata Power said, “Tata Power remains committed to facilitating the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in India by providing a reliable and convenient charging infrastructure that encourages people to switch to electric mobility. We are pleased to partner with Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, which is the second largest corporation in Tamil Nadu to provide optimal EV charging solutions to all EV users in the city and nearby areas. Through our association with CMC and more such municipal bodies, we strive to make EV adoption in India feasible while making the EV charging stations easily accessible to the users.”

“Our aim is to accelerate the adoption of EV vehicles in the state and collaboration with Tata Power will provide a seamless charging experience to EV users in Coimbatore. To speed up the transition to clean mobility, we have joint ventured with the company in developing EV charging infrastructure in Coimbatore which is in alignment with the Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan. ” commented Mr. M .Prathap IAS, Commissioner , Coimbatore Municipal Corporation.

A traveller’s paradise, Coimbatore offers some of the most breathtakingly stunning tourist destinations in the country. Coimbatore is also a hot-spot for all enthusiasts travelling to Tamil Nadu along with popular hill station Ooty. The initiative to promote the adoption of EV by the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation will further aid in making travel more sustainable by reducing emissions and pollution levels.

Tata Power has energised a total of 116 EV charging stations in the state of Tamil Nadu. The company offers India’s largest EV charging solutions provider with a widespread network and has energised 3080 public and captive EV charging points across 493 locations along with 30000+ home chargers and 234 bus chargers.

The company continues to reinforce its ‘Sustainable is Attainable’ initiative to fast-track India’s Green Energy transition by propagation and popularisation of green and clean energy, making a sustainable lifestyle ‘attainable’ for Indians via the wide-scale adoption of green offerings and solutions.

The below mentioned 20 locations are planned for EV charging Station installation in Coimbatore Corporation. Race Course Area- 4, R. S. Puram- 3, Avinashi Road VOC Park,Valankulam, Kalapatti- 2 each, Saravanampatti,Brookfield Corp parking, Singanallur,Tidel Park, Gandhipuram cross cut road, Periyakulam ,Thudiyalur- 1 each.