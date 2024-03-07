TATA TEA CHAKRA GOLD UNVEILS PREMIUM LEAF TEA VARIANT FOR TAMIL NADU

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Tata Tea Chakra Gold, a distinguished name in Tamil Nadu’s tea landscape, presents its latest launch – the Tata Tea Chakra Gold Premium Leaf Tea. Made from the choicest Assam tea leaves, this fusion comprises/ features selected long leaves from high-grown regions, marking the brand’s strategic entry into the leaf tea market. The new variant offers a rich taste and delightful aroma, distinguishing itself from traditional blends with its unique flavor and essence.

Mr. Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, ” Until now, Tata Tea Chakra Gold has been available as a premium dust tea with extremely fine-sized tea granules/leaves delivering a strong taste as liked by Tamil Nadu consumers at large. The new variant of Tata Tea Chakra Gold leaf tea in Tamil Nadu extends our brand’s legacy into the premium leaf tea segment. This premium ‘leaf tea’ segment, known for its large granule-size leaf blend, presents a relevant and growing opportunity to cater to evolving consumer preferences, especially in markets in the South.

Tata Tea Chakra Gold is already synonymous with excellence and authenticity, which the people of Tamil Nadu resonate with. This launch underlines our commitment to crafting a tea blend that captures the essence of quality and taste, promising an elevated tea-drinking experience for our valued consumers in Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, having Rashmika Mandanna as our esteemed brand ambassador strategically aligns with the values that define both Rashmika’s journey and our brand ethos, which symbolizes the union of authenticity and the relentless pursuit for excellence.”

Recognized for adapting to evolving consumer preferences, the Tata Tea brand has previously introduced innovations like Tata Tea Chakra Gold Elaichi and Tata Tea Chakra Gold Care, showcasing a commitment to quality and catering to evolving consumer tastes.

Tata Tea Chakra Gold Premium Leaf Tea distinguishes itself with a refreshing flavor profile, attributed to the inclusion of long leaves from high-grown regions. Now available in stores across Tamil Nadu in various sizes, including Rs. 10/- (MRP incl. of all taxes), 1 00 g, 250 g, and 500 g, it invites consumers to indulge in a heightened level of tea drinking experience.