TEA asks members to transport material by GPS-fitted vehicles

Coimbatore : Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) on Monday appealed to its members to send their consignment through GPS-fitted vehicles, following reports of looting goods by a gang on way to Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said goods transported through lorries to Tuticorin by four of members were stopped at Pandalkudi, near Virudhunagar, by a notorious gang.

The boxes were opened randomly and goods taken away. The loot came to notice only during inspection carried out at the Tuticorin customs office, he said..

Based on the compliant, one person was arrested. It is believed that the lorry drivers were also hand in glove with culprits and got Rs 5,000 for stopping the lorry.

This could be happening for quite some time and came to light only after the inspection done at the customs department, he said.

TEA has advised its members to arrange sending their goods only through GPS-fitted vehicles which will help track the vehicle movement.